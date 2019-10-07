22-year-old charged in killing of Wyandotte County Sheriff captain

Zachary Christian Arnold

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with the killing of a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary C. Arnold faces charges of second-degree murder in the killing of his father, 57-year-old Chris Arnold Saturday evening, following a domestic dispute. Chris Arnold was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a home near North 76th and Webster Ave.

Last summer, Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed by an inmate during a transport from court back to jail.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arnold would have turned 58-years-old Monday.

Zachary Arnold is being held in Johnson County jail without bond.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said “Captain Chris Arnold was a man of integrity who loved his family, especially his son Zach, and served his community and his agency and we should honor that and we will.”

“I don’t think I will ever forget Chris Arnold and those of you that knew him, even for a short period of time, probably won’t forget him either. Let’s pull together in this difficult time and bring honor to Chris’ life and service.”

Chris Arnold

