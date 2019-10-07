63-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ray County 2-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Mo. — A 63-year-old Missouri man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at 2 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 13, just north of East 116th Street in Ray County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling south and was attempting to pass another vehicle and crossed the center line into the path of a motorcyclist heading north. The driver of the Silverado over corrected and went off the right side of the road, they then came back on the roadway into the path of the motorcyclist, who then struck the rear of the Silverado.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jerry L. Kissick, of Chillicothe, Missouri.

The driver of the Silverado, a 32-year-old man from Overladn Park, was not injured.