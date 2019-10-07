Former Jackson County corrections officers found guilty of assaulting inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former corrections officers have been found guilty of assaulting an inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center in 2015.

Travis Hewitt and Terrance Dooley Jr. were both convicted on charges of deprivation of rights and conspiracy to deprive the victim of civil rights.

Hewitt and Dooley, along with co-defendants Jen-I Pulos and Dakota Pearce were charged in 2017.

According to the indictment, Hewitt and Pearce served as acting sergeants at the the detention center. Dooley and Pulos served as members of the Disturbance Control Team, which is responsible for intervening in inmate altercations and neutralizing threats posed by inmates.

The indictment said that July 4, 2015, Hewitt, Pearce, Dooley and Pulos conspired to and did assault “J.R.,” an inmate awaiting resolution of allegations that he violated probation, in retaliation for a prior altercation that J.R. had with another corrections officer.

According to the indictment, the defendants, defying the orders of a superior officer, forcibly removed J.R. from his cell in the Medical Housing Unit and brought him to another holding cell down the hall in order to assault on him.

There all four defendants beat the inmate, while he was in handcuffs and not posing a threat to anyone.

The indictment also alleged that the corrections officers had someone act as a lookout, so nobody would witness the assault. “J.R.” was taken to the hospital and had severe injuries as a result of the beating, such as broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Hewitt and Dooley each face up to 20 years in federal prison for their convictions. Pulos and Pearce, who each took a plea deal, face a maxim sentence of 10 years.

Formal sentencing will take place at a later date.