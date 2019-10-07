× Joe’s Weather Blog: 1st freeze/frost may occur later this week (MON-10/7)

Some beautiful fall weather is on tap for the region as fall is now here in a big kind of way…noticed on my trip back and forth from St Louis that it appears the fall leaves were starting to change a bit more there compared to locally but there are some colors starting to show up now. These cooler mornings will help that transition a bit this week although the shorter days are the biggest factor along with rain trends that cause either great colors or weaker colors

This weekend needs to be watched for a early season frost/freeze. Typically in KC proper this is more of a factor later in the month..so this would be considered “early” if it happens…but it does appear as if a strong cold front will move in on Thursday.

Forecast:

Today>Tuesday: Delightful with highs near or above 70° or so and lows in the 40s

Wednesday: There may be some showers/storms in the area. Highs near 70°

Thursday: Much better chance of rain…70s

Friday: Potential falling temperatures (maybe a midnight high)…then near 50° with blustery conditions

Discussion:

Wanted to get a quick blog out there to alert all those with agricultural interests about the potential freeze/frost coming this way.

The 2 mornings that would be of most concern is Saturday and Sunday morning…the 12th-13th.

In terms of what is “normal”…take a look at the average last freeze in the spring and 1st freeze in the fall. For the Metro typically it’s more like the last week of October…so in reality this is perhaps 10-14 days early.

Here is the look a the the EURO ensembles for the next 10 days…

While we focus on the cold…other parts of the upper Midwest/western Plains may be dealing with an early season snow. There is actually a blizzard risk for the northern Plains…especially the eastern parts of North and South Dakota!

Accumulating snow is possible across the Plains and western Minnesota late this week and this weekend. However, some snowflakes are likely as far east as Wisconsin by Friday night. Keep in mind, it is impossible to forecast accurate amounts this far out! pic.twitter.com/sDemqdP6qU — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 7, 2019

The GFS model is similar and even colder…

This is going to be air that comes down from far NW Canada and Alaska…where it’s pretty cold now as the daylight is shrinking very quickly.

So the seasons are acting like they should…

OK that is it for today…wanted to get a blog together for all the farmers and others with agricultural issues. I noticed a lot of the feed corn was harvested or will be soon…so hopefully no major impacts from this.

Our feature photo comes from Debi Jordon Zink out in Grain Valley, MO

Joe