Kansas City father still waiting for tips after son found shot to death in car in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City father is still hoping that someone will come forward to help put his son's killer behind bars -- despite detectives receiving no tips in the case.

Leron Walls, 33, died on Dec. 28, 2018.

"The actual call came out dispatched as a medical call where someone thought that he was in medical distress," said Det. Kevin Boehm with KC Crime Stoppers.

Leron was seen slumped over in his brother's car. It came to a stop in the middle of E. 30th Street and Park Avenue.

His father, Isaac Walls, said someone fired shots through the driver's side door, and a bullet hit Leron in the leg, causing him to bleed to death.

"The rest of that day, I couldn't move. I couldn't move. I was so filled with grief, you know? I had people come by, but I just couldn't move," he said.

Boehm said there's very little information for detectives to go on.

"We actually have not received any tips at all, which is unusual in this situation," he said.

Leron had five children. His mother died just months before his murder. It was a challenging year for the family, according to Isaac.

"She died in May of 2018. My mother died in November of 2018, and then my son was murdered December of 2018," he said.

Grief is just a part of who Isaac is now.

"Every day has a bit of emptiness in it," he said. "You know, I can't call him, can't reach out to him. Only thing I could do is go to his grave and just look."

Now, a devastated father just praying that someone isn't going to get away with murder.

"I do want people to understand that we are looking for information," Boehm said. "The detectives are still working the case. It's not by any means closed."