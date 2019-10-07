Kansas farmer pleads not guilty to tampering with missing Wisconsin brothers’ rental truck

Posted 1:56 pm, October 7, 2019, by

KINGSTON, Mo. — A man tied to two missing Wisconsin men pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Garland Joey Nelson entered the plea on a charge he took the truck belonging to Nick and Justin Diemel.

The brother, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

They are now presumed dead.

Nick and Justin Diemel (Courtesy of Lisa Diemel)

Searchers found human remains on Nelson's farm in Caldwell County, Missouri. Although officials have not identified those remains.

The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.