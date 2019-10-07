KC police ask for help finding 22-year-old woman missing for a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Stejona J. Bowden was last seen between 8:30 and 9 p.m. October 1 near East 23rd Street and Monroe Avenue, which is just off of I-70.

According to police, she was sweating when she arrived at her home. Bowden claimed she walked from Independence to her mother’s residence in KCMO. Then left a short time later in an unknown direction.

She was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Bowden is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Her family told police they’re concerned for her well being.

If you see her or know where she is, please call Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Missing Person Unit at (816) 234-5136