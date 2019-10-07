Lenexa police ask for public’s help to solve shooting near I-35 and 87th Street

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened on I-35 last weekend.

According to police, on Saturday around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of I-35 and 87th Street on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, witnesses told them that two vehicles were involved in a rolling gun battle on the interstate.

One of the vehicles is described as a white passenger car, possibly a Kia. Investigators found at least one innocent driver whose vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Detectives are asking for additional witnesses to come forward to help solve the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8062 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).