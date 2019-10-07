Mill Valley cross country runner makes return after open-heart surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Logan Pfeister is in her happy place, doing what she loves -- running for Mill Valley's Cross Country Team

But, she almost had the sport taken from her.

"I was just just always really tired and out of energy and I never really felt good," Pfeister said.

Pfeister found out she had a hole in her heart. This past July, she underwent an open heart surgery to correct the problem.

"Right after the surgery, I really was struggling to decide if I was ever going to be able to do sports again, just because it was so hard," Pfeister said.

She isn't back to a hundred percent yet, but she's working to get there.

"True to her nature, she jumped in there right away. True to her nature, she jumped right in there right away. She's got a couple of C Team races under her belt. She's feeling a lot more comfortable and confident," Mill Valley Cross Country Coach, Chris McAfee said.

"I feel like we've all just learned how strong she is and how we all can be that strong. She's gone through so much too," Mill Valley runner, Quincy Hubert said.

As Pfeister continues getting acclimated to running long distances again, she hopes to earn her varsity spot back.

Logan has shown her resiliency in overcoming this small setback. It's that same work ethic that has both the girls and boys atop the 6A class rankings in Kansas.

For their performances, they've earned Hy-Vee and Fox 4 Team of the Week honors.