Nelson-Atkins Museum nine-hole mini golf course only open for 1 more week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You only have one more week to get in a round of miniature golf at Nelson-Atkins Museum.

The nine-hole mini golf course opened at the end of May on the lawn next to the shuttlecocks.

Each hole was inspired by a work of art.

Tee times are available every 10 minutes. You can purchase your tickets in advance to ensure that tee times are available.

Adults are $14. Members get in for just $11. Kids from 4-12 can play for just $9.

The course will remain open until October 14.

If you want your artwork to be considered for the 2020 course, you must also turn in your proposal by Oct. 14.