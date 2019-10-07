Volunteer pays it forward to music therapist teaching seniors & kids with special needs to use their voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- They say that music is the universal language, and for music therapist Maggie Rodgers she shares it with lots of special people at iCare and also with the seniors at Brookdale Assisted Living in Overland Park.

Peggy Mulvihill nominated Rodgers for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award that comes with $400 cash as a way to say thank you.

"We could not afford a music therapist, we are nonprofit 501(c)(3) and what we do is totally based on the donations from people like you," Mulvihill said. "So, we are so grateful that we can honor her."

Mulvihill set up a fake singalong with Rodgers and the residents at Brookdale so FOX4 could surprise her with the award.

"When she infuses the love and her joy for life, it’s magical, it’s mystical, it’s beyond words what she can do for people," Mulvihill added.

See the surprise that moved Rodgers to tears in the video above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.