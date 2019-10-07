Watch Live: Police and KCK mayor give update on Tequila KC bar deadly shooting

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Albery and KCK police officials are expected to give an update Monday afternoon in regards to a deadly mass shooting that killed four people and injured five others.

According to police, the two suspects walked into the Tequila KC bar near 10th and Central around 1:30 a.m. Sunday with handguns and started shooting. There were about 40 people in the bar at the time.

One suspect, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police are searching for the second suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where he is call 911 immediately or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Both have been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and their bonds have been set at $1 million each, the release said.

The shooting may have stemmed from an argument that occurred inside the bar hours earlier, police said.

A bartender, Jose Valdez, said the problem started when he refused to serve a man who’d caused problems months earlier. The man threw a glass at him and was thrown out of the club, Valdez said.

A few hours later, that man and a second man came through the back door with pistols, he said.

The four slain victims were all Hispanic men, said police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. They were identified as a man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s. Two of the men were Mexican nationals, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s minister of foreign affairs, said on Twitter Sunday.

The five people injured are in stable condition, and some have been released from the hospital, police said.

Police have not yet confirmed the victims’ identities, but we have learned three of the victims’ names through family and friends.

Francisco Garcia Anaya, known to his friends as “Stranger,” was at the Tequila KC bar with his fiancée and died in her arms, according to their friend, Shay Celedon. Celedon was with them at the bar but left two hours before the shooting.

Everado Meza, another victim, was talking and dancing with Celeste Trevino inside the bar when the shooting began. Trevino said Meza pushed her aside as the shooting began.

“He saved me. He did save me. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here right now,” Trevino said.

“I just remember holding his face,” she added. “And I’m pretty sure he still had my lipstick on his cheek when he died, because I remember kissing him on the cheek.”

Alfredo Calderon, a third victim, was Trevino’s brother-in-law.

“He was a great dad. And a lot of people are going to miss him,” Trevino said.