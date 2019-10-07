‘We thought it was a dream or a lie’: Family reeling from loss of loved one in KCK mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- FOX4 is learning more about the victims in a mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning at Tequila KC in KCK. One of four victims who was killed was Everado Meza -- known to his friends as "Ever."

His family is having a hard time understanding how they lost their loved one in the mass shooting. They are distraught knowing he will never make them laugh or smile again. His aunt said happiness was his way of life.

"Taken so soon. So young. He was very happy. I cherished our times with the family. He was very respectful. He wasn`t doing anything bad to anybody," Guadalupe Escalante said.

"So far we haven`t comprehended what happened. We thought it was a dream or a lie. That nothing happened, but it`s a huge hurt. We are thanking God that my sister can get through this."

His aunt says Ever always cared about others, especially his mother. He lived with her and helped her with everything she needed. She is heartbroken.

"Very, very bad. Very devastated. She does not even want to live. Why was it him? Why did it have to be him?" Escalante said.

She says in the 30 years she's been in KCK the rise in crime scares her, and now it's taken someone she loves.

"I think that all citizens, we would like to not see so much violence. So much insecurity. That we can breathe. That we can go out. Now we don`t have security to go out. We are living afraid. If you want to go and have fun you don`t know what`s going to happen to you," she said.

She wants people to remember her nephew for his fun and kind spirit. She wishes she could talk to him one more time and tell him he's forever in her heart.

"Remember him for how happy he was all the time and use him as an example of how to be happy," she said. "I love him very much. We're going to miss him so much."

The family is planning his funeral but says the family members in Mexico won't be able to get visas to come for the service. They say they never expected to have to plan Ever's funeral so soon. To help, you can cash app at $evermeza.