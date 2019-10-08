10-year-old Liberty girl with Type 1 diabetes surprised with VIP Chiefs tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A 10-year old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last year received a once in a lifetime surprise Tuesday while eating at Hy-Vee in Liberty.

Nora Tolman was shocked when she received a pair of VIP tickets to any upcoming Chiefs game.

"I feel good. It's pretty cool to get to go to a Chiefs game for free," Nora said.

The young member of the Chiefs Kingdom got the big surprise, but it's hard to tell who's more excited -- her or her dad, who shares the Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“I have never been to a Chiefs game either. We can’t afford to go to a Chiefs game, to the stadium, so I’m looking forward to the whole atmosphere and the experience," said Nora's father, Jon Tolman.

Nora and her family were selected for this prize through her association with Junior Diabetes Research Foundation. The gift was courtesy of Hy-Vee and their partnership with foundation.

“We know that Type 1 diabetes is very serious, especially in children, and we are happy Hy-Vee has a big focus on health and wellness, happy to be a part of this," Hy-Vee store manager Ash said.

With the special VIP package, Nora gets two tickets and luxury round-trip transportation. She also received a Chiefs gift-basket.

Hy-Vee has been partnering with various charities over the last three years. They hope to create a unique Chiefs experiences, like Nora's, through their partnerships.