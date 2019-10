FAIRWAY, Kan. — A child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Fairway.

According to Fairway police, the boy was hit by a car around 5 p.m. near Windsor Dr. and Reinhardt Dr.

He was taken to the hospital in serious injuries. Police have not released the name of the boy.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.