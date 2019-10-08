Friend of KCK mass shooting victims helping family to bring one man’s remains home to Cuba

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One of the victims in the KCK mass shooting is getting some help from the Tequila KC community.

After the mass shooting three of the victims were identified, but one remained a mystery for a while. Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez doesn't have any family in America, but friends of the other victims are now reaching out to help his family.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez's face is new to the memorial outside Tequila KC. Toni Maciel is a friend of the other victims and said his loss is just as important as theirs.

"I just want to help in any way I can," Maciel said. "Of course, they are friends of the family and friends of ours. Their stories need to be told. They are great men."

Rodriguez-Gonzalez is from Cuba, and Maciel said she was able to connect with his sister, Rosa.

"She started crying. She's devastated," Maciel said. "She hasn't seen her bother in years. She doesn't understand. She doesn't know how to make sense of it. She's just upset."

"I heard from other people, too, that he was here working," she said. "He wanted to marry somebody. He was looking for somebody to settle down with. Just what I'm hearing from everybody I just feel very sad that this happened to him. It shouldn't have happened to any of them."

She said Rodriguez-Gonzalez hasn't been back to Cuba in nearly 30 years, but now she wants to help get him home.

She set up a Gofundme page to cover the costs so his family can give him a proper burial.

"It means a lot to me because I want their families to have closure," Maciel said. "It means a lot to me. Nobody realizes it. It means a lot. I'm upset. I can't be a Superman. I can't save everybody, but if I can help the families out in any way I can, I'm going to do it."

She's hoping not only the Tequila KC community, but strangers will help out to get him home.

"I want to do anything and everything to get him down there for them to have closure," Maciel said.

Maciel said she believes it's the least they can do for him because he was in Kansas on his own. If you would like to contribute to his burial fund, you can find more information here.