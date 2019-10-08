Inspectors, KC police sweep ‘disgusting’ Midtown condos, cited for many code violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents have called one set of Midtown condominiums "disgusting."

However, the owner of the Park Reserve Condos said he sees nothing wrong with them.

On Tuesday, that owner got a surprise visit from inspectors and a police tactical squad. One officer emerged from the building, which is the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital, saying it was the most unsanitary place he'd ever been.

Residents want something done. The property's developer said he's not to blame.

"It's just destroyed. It's absolutely treacherous," Alex Malloy, a resident at Park Reserve, said Tuesday morning. "I've probably called the police 20 time since I've lived here."

Malloy said be bought his condo nearly three years ago, and he's watched the property decline into ruin ever since.

Inspectors were on hand Tuesday to evict homeless people who might be squatting on the property. One KCPD officer told FOX4 his team didn't find any.

Photos provided by Malloy confirm what police said they did find.

Medical equipment is still in the old hospital. Human and animal filth is everywhere. Used syringes can be found, which present a strong health concern. Elevator shafts are filled with stagnant water.stagnant water

"When I first moved in here, there weren't even walls separating tanimal filth he old abandoned hospital from my current house. We had homeless people come up to our door day and night," Malloy lamented.

Property developer Wayne Reeder bought the condos in 2005. City inspectors have cited him numerous times for code violations, and Kansas City's fire marshal closed the parking garage last Monday.

Reeder, 87, has sued Malloy and other residents, accusing them of causing the damage that keeps attracting city inspectors.

"Health hazard! That is bunk -- completely," Reeder said, laughing at the question. "Certainly, I'm blaming the homeowners! Why don`t you come up to me and say, 'Here's a problem.' No one came up at all until they had the fire department out there to put locks on the garage."

"That`s all a setup on the inside, taking gallons of water down to the basement and the bottom of those stairwells. We take it out and they bring it back," Reeder said.

Reeder said he isn't concerned that further action from the city might be taken, saying that if city leaders want his building, they'll have to take it from him in court.