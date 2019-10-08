Ivanka Trump hosts round table discussion on child care at Metropolitan Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar visited Kansas City on Thursday.

The two hosted a round table discussion on childcare at Metropolitan Community College’s Midtown location.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Assistant Secretary at HHS’s Administration for Children and Families Lynn Johnson were all present at the discussion.

This is one of 10 round tables Trump’s administration is doing around the country. Their goal is to come up with ways to improve access to child care for working families.