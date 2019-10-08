KC man sentenced in Walgreens robbery where suspect was shot and killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a robbery where another suspect was shot dead by police.

Shannon R. Thomas, 29, was sentenced in federal court to life in prison without parole, plus 72 years.

Thomas and other defendants robbed 27 businesses all over the metro during a three month span in 2016, culminating in the March 24, 2016 robbery of the Walgreens on 7 Highway and Duncan in Blue Springs where Jermon Seals was shot and killed by police.

Thomas, Seals and Deonte J. Collins-Abbott robbed the business and were confronted by law enforcement when they were walking back to their vehicle. Seals pointed a gun at officers and they returned fire, killing him.

Thomas and Collins-Abbott were arrested and charged with armed robbery and aiding and abetting one another to possess a firearm during a violent crime.

Collins-Abbott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

