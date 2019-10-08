× UPDATE: Police surround home in KCK in search of mass shooting suspect, but come up empty

UPDATE: KCK Police later confirmed that the second suspect was not found at this location.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There was a heavy police presence in a Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

FBI and KCK police’s tactical team surrounded a home near 14th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Sources tell FOX4 they believed the second suspect in this weekend’s mass shooting in KCK, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, might have been in the home. They were acting on a tip officials received.

Some people came out of the home, and officials evacuated part of the neighborhood. Family members of the suspect were on scene.

The area is less than a mile from Tequila KC, the KCK bar where four people were shot and killed and five others were injured early Sunday.

One of the suspect in the mass shooting, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday. Villanueva-Morales is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Both have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and their bonds have been set at $1 million each.