KCK woman who lives next door to searched home shocked by SWAT in her neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two homes were searched Tuesday afternoon after KCK police received tips that the second suspect in this weekend's mass shooting frequents the area.

"Wow, really that's new news to me," Susana Medina said as she sat outside with her family watching the search. "We've lived here for about a year but don't know our neighbors well."

Medina and her family live next door to a home that police searched, looking for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales. He's wanted in the shooting at Tequila KC that left four dead and five injured early Sunday.

"Seeing the SWAT team just showing up on their doorsteps..." she said. "We don’t bug nobody. We try to stay out of peoples business, but it’s just crazy just seeing them come through."

After searching the two homes, police didn't find Villanueva-Morales, so the search continues.

"The bar is right up the street," Morales said. "For young kids growing up, seeing so much violence is not good and also for us being Hispanic; we want something better for the community."

Morales told FOX4 that simple things like walking up the street to the store are thought about differently now.

"Now we wonder if we should just drive, even if it's one minute," she said. "For the family, I’m really sorry for their loss. I know they’re going through hard times. Hopefully it will get better. As a community we could get together and make something better for it to not happen again."

One of the suspects in the mass shooting, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday. Villanueva-Morales is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Both have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and their bonds have been set at $1 million each.

FOX4 will continue to follow the search.