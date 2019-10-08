Man exposes himself to female students on KU campus, police say

Posted 3:47 pm, October 8, 2019, by
Man exposes himself at KU

Pictures from KU police

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are looking for a man they say reportedly exposed himself to two female students on the University of Kansas campus.

KU police said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 on the sidewalk between Hashinger and Lewis Halls.

The students reported a male exposed himself to them and was masturbating. He was later seen on camera leaving the area in a dark sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.