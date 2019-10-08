Man exposes himself to female students on KU campus, police say

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are looking for a man they say reportedly exposed himself to two female students on the University of Kansas campus.

KU police said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 on the sidewalk between Hashinger and Lewis Halls.

The students reported a male exposed himself to them and was masturbating. He was later seen on camera leaving the area in a dark sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.