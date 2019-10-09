Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on how team is bouncing back from loss, preparing for Texans

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are just a few days away from hosting the Houston Texans at home Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The team is coming off of the first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will speak with reporters on how they’ve been preparing beginning at approximately 11:40 a.m. You can watch that news conference live in the video player above.

This past Sunday the Colts (3-2) allowed points on the Chiefs’ first two possessions before shutting them out until Harrison Butker’s field goal with 1:16 to go. Indianapolis recovered the onside kick without any issue and ran out the clock to celebrate a big win heading into its bye.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs (4-1) had just 36 yards rushing despite getting top running back Damien Williams back from an injury, all while watching their record streak of 22 straight games scoring at least 26 points come to a crashing conclusion.