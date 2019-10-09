× Despite negotiators’ efforts, man in crisis takes own life at apartment in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police standoff ended Wednesday morning after a man who had threatened to harm himself and others took his own life. Police say they made every effort to talk to an individual in crisis.

Officers say this is not the outcome they wanted.

Relatives of the man called police at about 6 a.m. telling them their loved one was threatening to harm himself and others. Police evacuated other tenants inside the man’s apartment building near 7th and May streets, a busy downtown corridor.

Officers trained in crisis intervention went inside with tactical team negotiators to try to talk to the man. But police say they were not successful.

After several hours of trying to call him on his phone or talk to him using a public address system, police say the man took his own life with a firearm just before 10 a.m.

“It was early in the morning when we were contacted by family who were concerned about his well being,” said Captain Tim Hernandez of the KCPD. “We were concerned about some of the threats he was making about harming himself and harming others. That’s why we took this so seriously. We wanted to make sure we did everything we could not only for public safety, but for this individual’s safety. To try to do what we could to get him the help he needed.”

Neighbors praised police for getting them out of harm’s way safely. Officers did not enter the man’s home until other officers outside the apartment in covert positions were able to look through a window and confirm that the man was dead.

This happened in a busy area of downtown, where police say they had to take a lot of extra steps to ensure all the people and traffic nearby stayed safe.