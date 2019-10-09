Downtown streets shut down due to police activity near 7th and Main

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are on the scene of a standoff in downtown Wednesday morning with a man who said he wanted to harm himself and possibly harm other people.

Police responded to an apartment building near 7th and Main before 7 a.m. after family called to report that their relative was very upset and possibly armed.

Police have asked that everyone avoid the area.

Multiple first responders are on the scene and hoping to resolve the situation peacefully.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn is at the command center at 5th and Main monitoring the situation. We'll have updates all morning on FOX4.

As of 8 a.m., the 7th and Broadway intersection is closed. Roads immediately surrounding that area are also shut down.