FBI searching for three fugitives wanted in massive KC drug trafficking scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to locate three local fugitives who have been indicted in a drug trafficking scheme.

On Monday, the FBI’s Kansas City Division announced 20 people were indicted in a major drug trafficking conspiracy.

They’ve been accused of conspiring to distribute at least a kilogram of heroin, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, codeine and marijuana from Jan. 2011 to Oct. 2019.

In a large-scale drug bust, officers allegedly discovered 23 guns, 350 grams of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, $75,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging equipment.

Last week, 16 of the suspects were taken into custody. The FBI said it’s currently seeking information on the location of three suspects who are still at large. The bureau said they are considered fugitives at this time.

Errick Eugene Martin Jr., also known as “Dough Boy,” is described as a 28-year-old black man, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 230 pounds.

Kenneth Dewayne Scott, also known as “Kenny,” is described as a 23-year-old black man, approximately 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds.

Michael Earl Sims, also known as “Mikey,” is described as a 33-year-old black man, approximately 6-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds.

The FBI is warning the public not to confront these men but to contact law enforcement immediately. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see one of them call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.