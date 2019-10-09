Food as Medicine: Delicious roasted Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:
4 cups Brussels sprouts, halved
1/4 cup olive oil
1 cup pecans
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Servings: 4
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Add Brussels sprouts to a large bowl. Stir in olive oil until well coated.
- Mix in pecans, garlic, salt, cumin, cinnamon, and cayenne to the Brussels sprouts.
- Spread ingredients onto baking pan.
- Place in oven and bake for 30 – 45 minutes. Brussels sprouts should be soft. Remove from oven if pecans start to burn.