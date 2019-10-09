Food as Medicine: Delicious roasted Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

4 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup pecans

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Servings: 4

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Add Brussels sprouts to a large bowl. Stir in olive oil until well coated.
  3. Mix in pecans, garlic, salt, cumin, cinnamon, and cayenne to the Brussels sprouts.
  4. Spread ingredients onto baking pan.
  5. Place in oven and bake for 30 – 45 minutes. Brussels sprouts should be soft. Remove from oven if pecans start to burn.
