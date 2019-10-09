× Leavenworth County officials searching for two suspects who took off running after traffic stop

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — Tonganoxie school district issued a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning that they are on perimeter lockdown as a precaution as authorities search for two suspects who took off running after a traffic stop north of town.

“Perimeter lockdown means that our school doors are locked, as they are always during the school day,” the district said.

School officials said they will also keep students in the building as a precaution and have Tonganoxie officers present at the school.

“Again, the situation is north of Tonganoxie and NOT in the city, but we are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the statement said.