Memorial services set for Wyandotte County captain killed in domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Visitation and funeral services for a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office captain, killed off-duty following a domestic dispute.

The visitation for 57-year-old Chris Arnold will be Friday at Memorial Hall in downtown Kansas City, Kansas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral for Chris Arnold will take place at the same location on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Chris Arnold’s 22-year-old son Zachary C. Arnold has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his father.

Police responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a home near North 76th and Webster Ave.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arnold would have turned 58-years-old this past Monday.

Zachary Arnold is being held in Johnson County jail without bond.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said “Captain Chris Arnold was a man of integrity who loved his family, especially his son Zach, and served his community and his agency and we should honor that and we will.”

“I don’t think I will ever forget Chris Arnold and those of you that knew him, even for a short period of time, probably won’t forget him either. Let’s pull together in this difficult time and bring honor to Chris’ life and service.”

Last summer, Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed by an inmate during a transport from court back to jail.