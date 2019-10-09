× One person dead in shooting near East 25th and Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near East 25th and Hardesty Avenue.

According to a source close to the investigation, a woman called 911 around 4:42 a.m. to report hearing shots fired. Shortly after that, another woman called 911 from the same area and said that her uncle had been shot in the chest.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They have not yet identified the victim.