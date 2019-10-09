Overland Park among top 10 US cities for people with disabilities, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- There's a lot to consider for people with disabilities when looking to buy a home, and now one factor could be the city in which the home is located.

A study, released on Oct. 9 by WalletHub, ranked 182 US cities by their friendliness toward people with disability. As it turns out, Overland Park comes in at number 6.

The study looked at three main factors equally to find their rankings. First, it looked at cities' economies, including factors like employment rate for people with disabilities and percentage of those with disabilities living in poverty. The other two main factors were health care and quality of life.

The best-ranked city is South Burlington, Vermont. The worst is Providence, Rhode Island. Kansas City, Missouri comes in a cool 22, which is still in the top 15 percent.

Why 182 cities? The study took the top 150 cities in the US and then made sure to include the top two most populated cities in each state.

In addition to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October is also National Disability Employment Awareness Month. According to the company, the average monthly social security benefit is only about $1,100, which is barely enough to keep a person out of poverty.