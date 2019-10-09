× Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run crash on 71 Highway in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries Wednesday night after being hit by a car while crossing 71 Highway.

Kansas City police said the pedestrian was walking west to east on Gregory Boulevard, crossing 71 Highway. The person had the right-of-way with a light to cross, police said.

At some point, police said the light for northbound traffic on 71 Highway turned green, and a driver hit the pedestrian. Police said the driver fled from the scene.

Police said the vehicle was a red sedan, possibly a late ’90s model. They are still working to get a full vehicle description and plan to look at cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.