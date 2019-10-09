Robbers get away after use stolen truck to smash into movie theater, ram open ATM

CANTON, Mich. — Thieves stole a truck and smashed their way into the Emagine theater in Canton early Wednesday morning.

A lieutenant with the Canton Police Department told WXYZ that a cleaning crew was inside the theater located on Ford Road and called 911. They reported seeing a blue 2004 Dodge pickup truck used in the theft.

Police said three men used the truck to ram the ATM multiple time until it split open, allowing them to make off with cash inside.

Officers at a nearby business recovered the pickup truck shortly after the smash-and-grab.

Police believe that the truck was stolen from a nearby apartment complex, but note that if anyone has spotted a vehicle matching their description with rear damage should contact Canton Police.

The theater’s general manager has been called to help police obtain the security footage.

A restoration crew was called in to board up the theater.