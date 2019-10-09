Senator Josh Hawley announces plans to visit Hong Kong amid pro-democracy protests

WASHINGTON — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has announced he plans to visit Hong Kong, as pro-democracy protest continue.

The freshman republican announced plans to visit the region in a tweet posted on Wednesday night.

Chinese Communist Party has been trying to suppress the protestors in Hong Kong for months. Now they’re trying to censor Americans and stop us from speaking out. I will travel to Hong Kong myself to learn the latest on the ground and report the facts — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 10, 2019

Hawley hasn’t provided details on when the trip might take place and a spokesperson for his office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The protests began in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. That bill has been shelved, but not formally withdrawn.