Shred your sensitive papers for free at event with Citizens Bank & Trust and FOX4

FOX4 is teaming up with Citizens Bank & Trust to help you shred your sensitive documents for free. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, visit either of these two bank branches to clear out your clutter securely:

  • Citizens Bank & Trust – 1150 NE Douglas Street Lee’s Summit, Mo., 64086
  • Citizens Bank & Trust – 8450 N. Oak Trafficway Kansas City, Mo., 64155

The event will run between 7 and 9 a.m. at both locations, or until the trucks are full.

Here are the specifics about what you can and can’t bring:

  • Two box maximum per person
  • Paper only (Do not need to remove staples, binder clips, or paper clips)
  • No electronics
  • No DVDs or CDs
  • You cannot leave your boxes there – use them to bring your files but you must take them with you

Furthermore, Harvesters will also be onsite collecting donations. You’re welcome to bring canned, non-perishable items for the food bank.

