Shred your sensitive papers for free at event with Citizens Bank & Trust and FOX4

FOX4 is teaming up with Citizens Bank & Trust to help you shred your sensitive documents for free. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, visit either of these two bank branches to clear out your clutter securely:
- Citizens Bank & Trust – 1150 NE Douglas Street Lee’s Summit, Mo., 64086
- Citizens Bank & Trust – 8450 N. Oak Trafficway Kansas City, Mo., 64155
The event will run between 7 and 9 a.m. at both locations, or until the trucks are full.
Here are the specifics about what you can and can’t bring:
- Two box maximum per person
- Paper only (Do not need to remove staples, binder clips, or paper clips)
- No electronics
- No DVDs or CDs
- You cannot leave your boxes there – use them to bring your files but you must take them with you
Furthermore, Harvesters will also be onsite collecting donations. You’re welcome to bring canned, non-perishable items for the food bank.