1 killed, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Independence Ave. and Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that has left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near Independence Ave. and Winner Road.

Police say the driver of a black Pontiac Grand Am was seen driving erratic and at a high rate of speed west on Independence Ave. The driver lost control just before Wilson Ave., striking multiple concrete wall on the right side of the roadway after the railroad bridge.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released at this time.

A female passenger was taken to an area hospital with third-degree burns and injuries believed to be life-threatening.