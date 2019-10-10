Affare’s avocado-apple gazpacho
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
3 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
1 green apple, peeled and roughly chopped, reserve half for garnish
1 cup peeled, seeded and roughly chopped cucumber, reserve 1/4 cup for garnish
Juice and zest of 1 lime
1 pepperoncini
1 cup unsweetened apple cider
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, plus additional leaves for garnish
1 pinch salt
1 tomato, chopped, for garnish
Directions:
In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, combine all ingredients and process 3 to 5 minutes. Season gazpacho with salt then garnish with remaining diced 1/2 apple, 1/4 cup cucumber, cilantro leaves and tomato.
