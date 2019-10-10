× Affare’s avocado-apple gazpacho

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 green apple, peeled and roughly chopped, reserve half for garnish

1 cup peeled, seeded and roughly chopped cucumber, reserve 1/4 cup for garnish

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 pepperoncini

1 cup unsweetened apple cider

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, plus additional leaves for garnish

1 pinch salt

1 tomato, chopped, for garnish

Directions:

In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, combine all ingredients and process 3 to 5 minutes. Season gazpacho with salt then garnish with remaining diced 1/2 apple, 1/4 cup cucumber, cilantro leaves and tomato.

