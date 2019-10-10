× ‘Drink as much as you can handle’: St. Louis bar charging by the hour

ST. LOUIS — We all look forward to the open bars at weddings. What if that was the standard at the bar you went to?

That’s exactly what a new bar in St. Louis is trying to achieve. The business is charging for time instead of for each drink.

For $10 an hour, customers at Open Concept can “drink as much as you can handle,” according to the business’s website. That includes standard cocktails, domestic beers, some wine and a few of the bar’s own creations.

If you want top shelf stuff, like Hennessy, Jameson or craft beer, the hourly rates goes up to $20.

The bar opened in July, according to Open Concept’s Instagram page. The space is 2,500 square feet and includes 3 projector screens, 5 flat screen TVs, a stage and more than 75 drink options.

Visitors can book ahead of time to ensure there is enough room or at the door. The time starts when you buy your first drink.