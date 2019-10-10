× Kansas City man found guilty in rape of 16-year-old girl and recording it on cell phone

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted by a Platte County jury for raping a 16-year-old girl while recording it on her cell phone.

Martese Johnson-Winters, was found guilty of first degree rape, first degree sodomy, and sexual exploitation of a minor after a three-day jury trial that ended on Wednesday.

“This man forced a teenager to have sex while pointing what she believed to be a gun at her,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “All the while, he videotaped his act of rape with her cell phone, only adding to the physical and emotional trauma she suffers to this day.”

Prosecutors proved that, on February 27, 2018, shortly after 1 a.m., Johnson-Winters went to the home of the 16-year-old girl in southern Platte County. Johnson-Winters and the girl had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship for several months.

Johnson-Winters accused the girl of cheating on him and showed her what she believed was a handgun and showed her that it was loaded.

He then pressed the gun against her face and body and forced her to perform multiple sex acts. He recorded these crimes on the victim’s cell phone.

Johnson-Winters claimed the handgun was actually a lighter and later claimed it was a BB gun. He told investigators that he had gotten rid of it, and it was never located by authorities.

Zahnd said Johnson-Winters tried to excuse his crimes by saying he’d been romantically involved with his victim in the past.

“But there is never an excuse for rape; forcing sex on another person is never justified.”

The jury recommended sentences of 10 years in prison on the rape and sodomy counts and five years in prison on the sexual exploitation charge.

A sentencing hearing has been set for December 5.

The case was investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Department.