Live: Chiefs coordinators on how they’ve been preparing team to take on Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are just a few days away from hosting the Houston Texans at home Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The team is coming off of the first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Chiefs coordinators are expected to speak with reporters on how they've been preparing.

The Chiefs could get star wide receiver Tyreek Hill back for Sunday’s game against Houston, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes avoided any serious injury to his ankle, the Chiefs said during Wednesday’s news conference.

But that may be about the end of their positive news on the injury front.

The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Xavier Williams on injured reserve Wednesday after he sustained a high ankle sprain in last weekend’s 19-13 loss to the Colts.

He was among a handful of crucial players that went down during the game, many of whom could still be out for Week 6.

Left tackle Eric Fisher remains sidelined after core muscle surgery. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie all missed practice Wednesday after they were hurt during the game against the Colts, and their status for this weekend is murky at best.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was stepped on by left tackle Cameron Erving while planting to throw from his end zone Sunday.