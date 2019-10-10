Midwest Soul Vegfest highlighting healthy food habits in KC’s urban core this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Thursday afternoon, students at East High School were busy planting.

It's part of their agricultural science classes. Kids learn farming techniques that they can take back home.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you go to the store to get your food.' They don't really think or care about how it gets to your plate," East senior Isasbella Hanke said.

Kansas City Public School partners with Green Acres Urban Farm and Research Project to teach students how to tackle food insecurity.

"We live in what we call an area to where there's no healthy grocery stores or opportunities for kids to eat healthy or the training and education," Director Bill Coe said.

Now they'll pas along their knowledge to people at the Midwest Soul Vegfest.

Gigi Jones is the brains behind the festival.

"African-American communities are disproportionately affected by heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. What we're doing is bringing the education to our community," Jones said.

This workshop is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. The festival will be held at the 18th and Vine District.

There will also be yoga sessions, cooking demos and vendors, among other things. Mayor Quinton Lucas and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver will be in attendance. The event starts at 10 a.m. and admission is free.