× Olathe man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for 2018 murder of Overland Park man

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison in the death of a 52-year-old Overland Park man.

Elijah King, 22, was originally charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in the death of David Slater. When King shot Slater, police say he also shot his 6-year-old daughter in the leg.

King pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter, and on Thursday, he was sentenced to 119 months — the equivalent of 9 years and 11 months — in prison and $25,000 in restitution. He also pleaded guilty to trafficking contraband in jail, which occurred in January.

The shooting occurred on April 10, 2018, at a home near 83rd and Switzer. When police entered the home, they found Slater dead and the 6-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said Slater was killed by his daughter’s boyfriend, later identified as King, during an argument. Slater’s daughter told police that King and his 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship were visiting at her parents’ house.

Slater objected when King began disciplining his child, and the two got into an argument. King then shot Slater, killing him.

38.881396 -94.819128