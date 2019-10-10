Stylist wants help finding special shears from grandmother after Richmond salon burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Mo. -- Over the weekend a Ray County salon owner learned that even in her small town, thieves show no discrimination.

"We have booth rentals. In my daughter's room, she is well over $5,000 because of the curling irons, shears, stuff like that," said Janet Daugherty, owner of New Concept Salon and Tanning. "On the salon side of it, we`re looking at probably $4,000 to 5,000 worth of products and supplies."

New Concept Salon has been a staple in the Richmond community for 20 years. It's a family business Daugherty started after high school.

She said this is the first time the establishment was burglarized, and she believes the thieves knew exactly what they wanted.

They believe the burglars entered through a back window, where there are no cameras to capture their movements, stealing anything and everything, from shampoo, towels, laundry baskets to hot wax and air fresheners.

"I believe that it is possibly a customer that comes in and out," Daugherty said. "It was pretty bizarre. They stole things like the paper towels from Costco, the big packages and toilet paper, to the salon scissors and shears."

While most of the items can be replaced, Daugherty said they're struggling the most with the items that have sentimental value.

"One pair of shears that were my daughter's was actually the most important," she said. "From the time she was 10 years old her grandparents ran a beauty supply warehouse. There was one pair of shears in there, and she knew at that time she wanted to be a hairdresser, forever."

Police in Richmond are investigating this theft.

The salon has re-opened, but Daugherty said they will be much more aware with tougher security. She's already purchased a new video surveillance system.