Teen recovering after being shot twice for refusing to hand over dollar bill

Posted 4:12 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, October 10, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is recovering after being shot twice because of a dispute over a dollar bill.

It started when Kansas City police responded to Swope Parkway and Cleveland Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in his arm and back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was approached by the suspect, who asked for a dollar. When the victim refused, the suspect shot at him, hitting him twice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.