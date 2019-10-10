Teen recovering after being shot twice for refusing to hand over dollar bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is recovering after being shot twice because of a dispute over a dollar bill.

It started when Kansas City police responded to Swope Parkway and Cleveland Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in his arm and back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was approached by the suspect, who asked for a dollar. When the victim refused, the suspect shot at him, hitting him twice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).