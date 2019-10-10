Tequila KC Bar suspect-at-large was on probation instead of in jail at the time of the shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Both suspects in the Tequila KC Bar mass shooting that killed four people and injured five others were scheduled to be in court today.

The two were both awaiting court dates scheduled for Oct. 10 for other cases when the shooting happened.

Javier Alatorre, who is in custody, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance. He also has other court cases involving stolen cars and a robbery.

Police are still looking for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, the second suspect. He has served time before, and he pleaded guilty to trafficking contraband while in custody at Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The Leavenworth County Prosecutor asked that Villanueva-Morales serve nine years, but a judge gave him two years probation. He was still on probation when the Tequila KC bar shooting happened. Today, a Leavenworth judge issued an additional warrant for his arrest because he didn't show up for court at a hearing to revoke his probation.

"We asked for a prison sentence because he had already been in prison, and that’s where you’re supposed to be learning to pay your consequences or reform," Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney said. "Instead, he’s still doing crime."

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward. They ask people who were at Tequila KC Bar during the shooting, who left before they talked to police, to contact them.