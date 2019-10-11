4 places you have to check out in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Just 30 minutes southeast of Kansas City sits a suburb full of fun that will give you a small town vibe even though it’s population has more than doubled in the past 30 years.

Stop #1 – Lee’s Summit Farmers’ Market

Our first must see in Lee’s Summit is this parking lot at 2nd and Douglas. It doesn’t look like much at a glance, but on Wednesdays and Saturdays the place transforms into one of the best farmers’ markets in the entire state of Missouri.

More than 50 vendors grow and sell their fresh fruits and vegetables. American Farmland Trust named it Missouri’s favorite market seven years in a row. If you’re interested in checking it out, you have until the end of November.

Stop #2- Longview Mansion

Owned by RA Long, the Kansas City lumber baron and philanthropist, he gave the estate to his daughter Loula, a champion horse rider. Built in 1913, this mansion was one of 50 structures on the land – there was also a horse track, a police and fire station, a newspaper and a church. More than 200 people worked here at one time. Over the years, much of the land was sold to the county to build Longview Lake and Longview College. New owners recently spent $3.5 million renovating the mansion, and while they book a lot of weddings, you can also take a tour or go to a shopping event or murder mystery during select hours. Go to longviewmansion.com to learn more.

Stop #3 – Lake JACOMO

Built back in the 1970s, this fenced in area features close to 30 elk and 30 bison on 110 acres of land. It’s free to visit, but don’t feed them! Nearby is Missouri Town 1855. It’s a great place to take the family to learn what life was like on the prairie during the 1800s. Reenactors dress in period clothing and explain the hardships the pioneers faced as they settled the Lee’s Summit area. Click or tap here to learn more about Lake JACOMO.

Stop #4 – Paradise Park

This is an entertainment paradise for families with video games, rock walls, escape rooms, laser tag, a foam factory and bumper cars. But families with young children love the sensory play area, where kids can go to different themed rooms and learn new things through touch, taste, sight and smell. With so much to do here, it’s a great way to keep the kids entertained whenever you visit Lee’s Summit.