Downtown KC hotel employee accused of crashing guest’s car in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City hotel employee is accused of a hit and run while on the job.

According to Kansas City Police, a woman who works for the Hampton Inn by Hilton at 8th and Walnut was valeting cars last weekend.

Investigators said the woman was in a guest's car when she side-swiped a parked car and pushed that car into a second stationary vehicle. According to the police report, the woman denied hitting any cars. The responding officer gave her a ticket.

The owners of the three cars involved in the hit and run said they're now involved in a dispute with the Hampton Inn. They claim the hotel will not share the insurance information they need in order to get their cars repaired.

"It hurts me financially," John Beecham III said. "It gives me a struggle going to and from work and any other obligations. They’re not paying for a rental."

"They said that they’ll take care of it when it’s all said and done, but that’s heresy," he continued. "I had to come out of pocket on the rental. They don’t give insurance information. The person who did it is still working here and claims they didn’t have anything to do with it. It just puts a real monkey wrench on my life."

Hampton Inn owner Amy Rama told FOX4 via phone that the hotel is cooperating fully with the investigation and has given the people involved insurance information. She said the hotel's insurance provider is cooperating and trying to resolve the situation.

Rama also told FOX4 that the hotel called police as soon as the incident happened.