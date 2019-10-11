Former WWE wrestler, Florida second-grader become friends through their prostheses

LARGO, Fla. — Tell 7-year-old Sammy Vacha one thing she can’t do, and she’ll show you 100 things that she can do.

“It’s just like a normal kid running around and playing,” Vacha said.

Vacha was born without a fibula in her left leg, leading to an amputation.

In stepped former pro wrestler Steven Chamberland, who lost a leg of his own in a motorcycle crash. He went on to create the charity 50 Legs.

“To watch a kid walk for the first time on a prosthetic leg is probably the most amazing thing ever,” Vacha said.

In the past seven years, Chamberland has provided more than 500 prosthetic legs to people all over the country. The vast majority of them are children like Vacha.

Chamberland and Vacha have become close friends, going to church, breakfast and shopping together. She even calls him Uncle Steve.

She proclaimed his leg may be bigger, but her leg makes her faster. She backed that statement up in a race.

“That’s the most exciting part of the charity. I cry every time,” Cumberland said. “I watched her walk from 10-months-old, to running, to doing what every other kid should do.”