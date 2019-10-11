× Juvenile shot in parking lot of Target in the Northland, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was shot Friday night in the parking lot of a Target in the Northland.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart just off 169 Highway and Barry Road.

Police said a juvenile male was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

Details about what led up to this shooting were not immediately available.

KCPD Capt. Jason Asper said officers are looking at surveillance video and investigating whether or not others were involved. They have not released any suspect information.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.