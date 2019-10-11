× Kansas candidate Nancy Boyda drops out of 2020 US Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. — A former Kansas Democratic congresswoman has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Roberts.

Former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda formed a campaign committee in June to run for the Democratic nomination next year. Former federal prosecutor and Kansas City area attorney Barry Grissom is also seeking the nomination.

She said Thursday she was leaving the Senate race to focus on bringing Kansans together at a time of civic strife without what she described as the “constraints of a partisan campaign.”

“From the beginning, I have been focused on one issue: healing the bitter, toxic divide in our country,” Boyda said in a statement on Facebook. “I will be starting a nonprofit organization to do just that, but this time without the restraints of a partisan campaign.”

Boyda represented a northeast Kansas district in the U.S. House in 2007 and 2008, ousting a Republican incumbent in 2006, only to narrowly lose the seat two years later.

Republicans haven’t lost a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932.